Bully calls on England fans to help make Euro final magical

Steve Bull donned his Italia 90 shirt ahead of the England v Italy final

The former England international said it has been great to see streets lined with England flags and balloons.

Bully, who was sporting his prized Italia 90 England shirt outside Molineux, said: “The fans have have been absolutely fantastic behind the scenes, watching it on telly or the 60,000 that were at Wembley.

“They have just got to keep getting behind us now. It could be a magical moment for everybody.

“England fans are very passionate, I’m driving around the streets now and most of the streets have got flags out, balloons out.

“I think it is great they are all sticking together, especially after the year we have had with this lockdown.”

His words were echoed by former Wolves striker Mel Eves, who believes large sporting occasions bring the country together.

He said: “An event like this, it has proven in the past to be really good at galvanising the country and bringing people together.

“I think everybody should get behind the team. Gareth Southgate and the England team have brought back a lot of pride to the country.

“Showing your support by wearing England shirts and waving the flags, putting the bunting out and everything is brilliant as well.”

There were wild celebrations after England won on Wednesday and even bigger ones are expected if the Three Lions emerge victorious on Sunday.

Pubs in the Black Country have been left fully booked as supporters reserve seats to watch the action with family and friends.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, supporters in the Black Country and Staffordshire have been urged to maintain following coronavirus guidelines, including social-distancing.

Dudley councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: “It is incredibly exciting to see England in the final this weekend and I know people will rightly want to enjoy this occasion.

“However, like many areas in the country we are unfortunately seeing an increase in our Covid-19 rates and we all need to continue to be careful.”

Stephen Gunther, director of public health in Walsall, said: “It’s great that England have reached the final in the Euro’s however I urge all fans to follow Covid guidelines to keep themselves and others safe.”

Wolverhampton councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for public health, said: “If you are planning on meeting up with others this week, either to cheer on England in the Euro 2020 final or for any other sort of get together, please exercise caution.”

A spokesman for Sandwell Council added: “We appreciate fans’ enthusiasm for the success of the England football team in the Euro 2020 football championship, but would ask people to carry on following the Covid-19 guidelines to protect themselves and those around them, while enjoying the match sensibly.”