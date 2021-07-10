Iron Masters gym owners pumped to back Italy in Euro final

Members of Iron Masters Gym, Bilston, look forward to Sunday's Euro final with Carlo and Santino Sellick, Giulio Gambone, centre, Amy Smith and Michelle Sellick

The final of Euro 2020 will be a special moment for Santino and Carlo Sellick as their two lifestyles and cultures clash at Wembley.

The brothers, who own Iron Master Gym in Bilston, were born in England, but their heritage goes back to Montella in the south of Italy through their grandparents Armando and Rosa Gambone.

Santino said: "My grandparents and my mother Teresa came over to England in 1956 and settled into the Italian community in Wolverhampton.

"They were well looked after and accepted by the community in Wolverhampton and we will always respect this country for what they did for our family.

"However, when it comes to football, it will always be Italy as we grew up in an Italian household and watched Italia 90 and Italian football on Channel 4, as well as enjoying all the wonderful food."

Santino said he was feeling confident about an Italian win at Wembley on Sunday, saying the team had faced a tougher test in getting to the final.

He said: "We've faced Belgium and Spain along the way and dealt with great players such as Lukaku and Morata, while England have had a nice easy run.

"We've had a lot of banter at the gym about the game with our regulars and I've been pointing out to them that Italy are no Ukraine and England are no Belgium.

"It's taken England 55 years to get back to a major final and this is the land we were born in, but my home land is Italy, so I'm just happy to see this game as it might never happen again."

Santino said he and Carlo would be travelling to London to watch the game with members of the Italian community and made his prediction ahead of the game.