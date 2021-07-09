Vulnerable person safely brought down from bridge as trains paused between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury

By Charlotte Bentley

Trains were temporarily halted between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury due to a vulnerable person on a railway bridge.

Police were called and services were halted at around 5pm on Friday until the person was safely brought down at Oakengates station.

West Midlands Railway services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton were disrupted while emergency services dealt with the incident.

At 5pm, West Midlands Railway tweeted: "Cancellations to services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton: Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton the line is blocked."

A spokesman from the train franchise later confirmed that services had returned to normal once the person was safe.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales.

