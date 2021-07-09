Patients at New Cross Hospital and other sites run by health trust will be able to watch England match

WOLVERHAMPTON ALAN EVANS COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 10/02/16.GV Wolverhampton New Cross Hospital.

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) Charity has agreed to pay for all inpatients to watch the big match for free on Sunday at 8pm.

The decision from the trust – which also runs Cannock Chase Hospital and West Park Hospital – comes after visiting restrictions were put in place.

Professor David Loughton CBE, chief executive of RWT, said: "We understand how difficult it currently is for patients given the current visiting restrictions.

These restrictions are in place to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to protect staff, patients and visitors from becoming seriously ill.We are doing all we can to make sure our patients wellbeing is at the forefront of our care.

"That is why for such a historic event we have secured an agreement to enable patients to watch the match free of charge. From everyone at RWT we hope you enjoy the game, socially distanced and get behind the team. Good luck England!"

England's 2-1 win over Denmark on Wednesday marked the first time the team had made it through to the final of a major tournament in 55 years – since England won the World Cup in 1966.