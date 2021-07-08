Urgent appeal to missing teen from Black Country

Shannon Lane

Shannon Lane, aged 15, who is from Wolverhampton, was last seen on Thursday morning.

She was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas joggers and black trainers, while she had her hair in a bun.

West Midland Police officers said they are "extremely worried about her".

A spokesman for the force said: "We urgently need your help to find Shannon Lane.

"The 15-year-old hasn’t been seen since earlier today and we’re extremely worried about her.

"She’s from #Wolverhampton and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas joggers and black trainers.