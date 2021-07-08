Notorious Wolverhampton road to be kept under review after multiple crashes

Birmingham New Road, at the junction of Lawnswood Avenue, after a collision on June 24

Council chiefs said there was no immediate plans to make any changes on the A4123 Birmingham New Road but they would keep their eye on it.

The road has seen two incidents in just over a week – with two people taken to hospital on June 24 at the route's junction of Lawnswood Avenue.

The junction was the same place where two children – aged 10 and 23 – were killed in March 2019 when their mother's car was struck by a vehicle.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "We don’t have any immediate plans to make changes at these junctions, but we will continue to keep the situation under review and consider whether any road safety interventions are necessary."

Sanjay Singh, aged 10, and his 23-month-old brother died in 2019 when their mother's car was hit by a vehicle coming the other way as she turned off Birmingham New Road.

10-year-old Sanjay Singh, left, and his little brother both died in a crash in 2019

Six people were initially arrested, including two on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but all were quickly released under investigation. Nobody has been charged over the boys' deaths and there have been no substantial updates from West Midlands Police regarding the investigation.

In May, police chiefs said the investigation into the crash is continuing, but refused to say whether they expected anyone to be charged or to make a breakthrough in the case.