Work on Wolverhampton city centre transformation to start next week

A computer generated image of how the area around Victoria Square will look

Work on the 'box park' on Bell Street, Wolverhampton, will start on July 12, and will see the area host street food and drinks vendors, as well as live shows.

The main work will start in August on Salop Street and Victoria Street, while the scheme will also see unused buildings on Cleveland Parade demolished and replaced with a new car park.

It has been paid for through the Government’s £15.7 million Future High Street Fund and is due to be finished by 2023.

A further phase, due to start this year, will see changes around the Civic halls ahead of their reopening in 2022. The road on North Street will be moved closer to the Civic Centre to create a wider area outside the halls, and a new cycle route will be put in place.

It comes as council chiefs remain committed to starting work on the delayed £55m Westside scheme, while work continues on the £150m Interchange and commercial district.

Councillor Steve Evans, city environment chief, said: “This will be transformational for our city centre and will form a key part of Wolverhampton’s recovery plan following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Confidence to invest in the city remains high and we are working with a wide range of key partners and stakeholders to continue to stimulate and accelerate growth."

He added that the council's five-year events strategy would get into "full swing" next year, with the Commonwealth Games cycling time trial, British Art Show 9, the Creation Day Festival and the reopening of the Civic halls.

Contractors Eurovia are carrying out the works and are setting up a site compound off Peel Street.