Wolves fans called on to get Covid-19 vaccine outside Molineux and potentially win signed shirt

The vaccine bus will arrive at the Stan Cullis stand car park from Thursday between 1pm and 7pm in a bid to boost vaccine uptake.

It will remain there on Friday until Sunday between 11am and 6pm, with both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines available to people.

And anyone who receives their jab will have the chance to enter a prize draw to win a football shirt signed by the team, chiefs say.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "I want to say thank you to Wolves for supporting our efforts to protect the city and helping to make sure that as many people as possible have their Covid-19 vaccinations.

"Having the Covid-19 vaccine protects you and those around you from the virus, so the chance to win a signed shirt too is an added bonus and a great prize for Wolves fans. Anyone who has not yet had their vaccinations can come along and get them whilst the bus is at the Molineux Stadium."

Anyone aged 18 or over can get their first or second doses of the life-saving Covid-19 vaccination, without needing to book an appointment. It comes as figures show there were 206.9 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in the city over the seven days to July 5.

Wolves head of medical services, Matt Perry, said: "Ahead of the start of the new season we want as many people as possible to have their Covid-19 vaccinations, so we can get back to enjoying football at the Molineux safely.