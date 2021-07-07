Staff from a care home to take on fundraising event for charity.

Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Greg Brackenridg) is visiting Newcross Care Home in Wednesfield to promote their charity-themed week.

Workers at Newcross Care Home, in Wednesfield, will undertake a charity car wash on Friday in aid of The Care Workers Charity.

It forms part of the charity's Going The Extra Mile Week which has been backed by Avery Healthcare which runs the care home.

Paul Hipwood, recreational and wellbeing officer at the Prestwood Road-based care home, said: "We're fundraising for The Care Workers Charity and it's all about us going the extra mile.

"We're doing a car wish on Friday which we've advertised on our Facebook page from 11am until 4pm where we are on Pestwood Road. We've got a designated team who'll be doing it and they're prepared to get absolutely soaked."

The Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge, paid a special visit to the care home to help raise awareness of the fundraiser – and even spoke to a resident there, in line with the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Hipwood added: "It was very good to see him – he was very engaging and obviously we had to put restrictions in place, he couldn't come in, and had to go in the garden – and he met with one of our residents too. The mayor was extremely engaging and we could've spoke for hours and hours."

The fundraising team will be armed with chamois leathers – as well as jet sprays – for the charity car wash taking place on Friday at the home, between 11am to 4pm.