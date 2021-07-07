Fantasy novel by Wolverhampton author will soon be hitting shelves

Ruby Steele has published her second novel Arenskav Ruby Steele has published her second novel Arenskav

The author, who prefers to use her pen-name Ruby Steele, has had her second young-adult book released called Arenskav.

The book is set in the Great Estate – a land bordered by mountains – which is being drained of its energy mysteriously.

Townsfolk are being affected and it leads to Penn Maegwyth, Af Omer and Whome setting out on a quest to tackle the problem.

Ruby, who wrote the book as the second in a trilogy after releasing Smeakmaster, said: "It took me – once I decided I was going to write – about six weeks to do.

"Once I get the idea, as soon as it comes to me, it just pours out of me. It follows on from Smeakmaster and that's set in the Great Estate too. They've all got an eco-theme in them, but they didn't start out like that originally."

The author said she had came up with the idea for the books around 18 years ago and had been submitting the story, after she wrote it out fully, to publishers, but she didn't have much success due to the popularity of another book.

"At that moment, who had just hit the bookshelves? Harry Potter – I didn't stand a cat in hell's chance, so I left it for a number of years," she added.