Wolverhampton pupils take on Wind in the Willows

Wolverhampton Grammar Junior School, where they have been putting on a production of 'The Wind in the Willows'. At the front are Toad: Alfie Davies, 11, and Badger: Jack Richards, 11, and back are: Ratty: Lennon Beddows, 11, and Mole: Francesca Yeoman, 11

Usually pupils take to the stage to perform three productions each year but because of the Covid-19 pandemic these have had to be postponed.

However, despite the difficulties, about 70 10-year-old and 11-year-old pupils at the school have created the school's first ever feature-length movie of the musical version of Wind in the Willows.

For the first time also pupils will actually be able to view their own performances when the whole school, including staff, are able to watch a special screening of the show on July 14.

Lauren Austin, head of English, said: "It has been very difficult because children could not put on their usual performance and, of course, parents are not able to attend.

"However, about 70 pupils from Year 6 started rehearsals before the half-term in May and have created the movie.

"Some of it was done during two lessons on a Friday afternoon and during after-school rehearsals.

"The children have been able to decide on lighting, who is wearing a microphone and take charge of the sound-board and other things.

"They have designed the staging, lighting and sound and taken responsibility for their own costumes and even filmed various shots by building on their Information Technology education.

"The most difficult thing was that because it was being filmed everyone had to be prepared and in costume with full face paint.

"Everything takes longer but because it is being filmed and not taking place on stage the children will have the chance to see themselves in the production and watch their own show.

"The whole school will be able to see the film on July 14 and pupils will be able to take the movie home on a memory stick.