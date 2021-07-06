Man dies and ambulance staff injured in Wolverhampton crash

Lichfield Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Maps

A car and non-emergency Patient Transport Service (PTS) ambulance collided in Lichfield Road, in Wolverhampton, shortly after 10pm on Monday.

The ambulance was on its way to collect a patient for non-emergency transport when the vehicles collided, leading to several 999 calls to West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, while the two ambulance staff, a man and a woman, were taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The first ambulance was on scene within two minutes of the 999 call and arrived to find a man, believed to be the driver of the car, in cardiac arrest.

"The team worked quickly to administer advanced life support to the man but sadly, despite the best efforts of ambulance crews, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.

“Meanwhile the remaining team of ambulance staff focused on assessing and treating their two PTS colleagues who had been injured in the collision.

"The two PTS staff, a man and a woman, were conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment.

“The service will be assisting West Midlands Police with its investigation into the collision.”