100 miles left to go before Alan completes 630 mile wild-camping trek

Alan heading off to start of SW coast walk Alan Ilfracombe in rain Alan at St. Loys boulderous beach Alan Lands End Alan Peace SW coast pic Alan Peace Thunder box

Gale force winds and driving rain haven’t stopped the 75-year-old former Himley Park warden pounding the pavements and coastal paths between Minehead in Somerset and Poole in Dorset. Most of his nights have been spent camping in the tent he’s been carrying in his backpack along the route.

“The first eight days I walked in horizontal rain and gale force winds so I was never dry,” said Alan. “But, despite some challenging weather, I’ve been having a great time and I’ve met some fascinating and generous people along the way.”

By the time he’s finished a week on July 9 Alan will have completed over 115,000 feet of ascent and descent – the equivalent of scaling Mount Everest four times.

Alan has been a walker and mountaineer for most of his life and has climbed some of the world’s highest peaks including Argentina's Mount Aconcagua, Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, Toubkai, in Morocco, and Elbrus, in Russia.

He began fundraising for Cancer Research UK in 2004 after losing his first wife Joan to cancer and, since then, has raised in excess of £46,000 through his adventures.

Alan hopes his latest challenge will raise £10,000 for the charity’s work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Paula Young, spokeswoman for Cancer Research UK in the West Midlands region, said: “I’ve been following Alan’s progress closely on Facebook and enjoying his video updates. He’s an inspiration and I wish him the very best of luck for the final 100-mile stretch.

“We’d like to thank everyone who’s donated to his challenge so far. It’s thanks to research that cancer survival has doubled over the past forty years. Our ambition is to accelerate progress so that by 2034, three in four people will survive their cancer for at least 10 years.”