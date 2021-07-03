Busy road in Wolverhampton closes after crash

By Nick HumphreysWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A busy road in Wolverhampton was closed earlier this morning after a crash.

The A4123 Birmingham New Road was closed after a collision near the junction with the Black Country route at around 7.30am.

Bus services were stopped between Garden House and Shaw Road, but the road is fully open again now.

Earlier this morning, a Transport for West Midlands spokesman said: "Due to a collision on Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton, National Express West Midlands 8 and X8 are diverting towards Dudley only. Stops between Garden House and Shaw Road are not being served."

But it was later confirmed the road had reopened.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News