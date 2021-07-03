Busy road in Wolverhampton closes after crash

The A4123 Birmingham New Road was closed after a collision near the junction with the Black Country route at around 7.30am.

Bus services were stopped between Garden House and Shaw Road, but the road is fully open again now.

Earlier this morning, a Transport for West Midlands spokesman said: "Due to a collision on Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton, National Express West Midlands 8 and X8 are diverting towards Dudley only. Stops between Garden House and Shaw Road are not being served."