Schoolboy takes on marathon walking challenge to raise money for NHS charities

Hayden Bonnefoi been talking on a massive walking challenge to raise funds for the NHS

Hayden Bonnefoi from Wolverhampton has taken to the pavements, hills and fields around his home in Bushbury to raise more than £500 for NHS Charities Together.

The 10-year-old, who goes to school at Fallings Park Primary School, had set out to complete a distance of 26.2 miles, the distance of a marathon, inside six weeks, but has already walked more than 56 miles.

His mother Caroline said he had come to her one day and just said he wanted to raise money for the NHS at the beginning of June.

She said: "He said to me he wanted to raise money for the NHS as they were great and the doctors and nurses were doing so much to help people who are very ill.

"He had actually wanted to create a charity shop inside our house, but I suggested he might want to do something in terms of a physical activity as he's a very active child, so we decided on a walkathon.

"He has high-functioning autism, so he will end up getting very passionate about something and focussing his energies on it, which is what has happened with this."

Ms Bonnefoi said Hayden had been walking every day since he started his challenge on June 6, with the longest walks taking place at the weekend, and spoke of her pride for what he had achieved.

She said: "He's very keen on walking and keeps setting himself new targets about how far he wants to walk, with the furthest distance being from here to Wightwick Manor, which is 13 miles away.

"I'm extremely proud of him as I couldn't imagine doing something like this when I was 10 and putting in this much effort for charity.

"It's also been really nice to see the messages of support he's been getting and the people who are getting behind him as it's a real boost to his confidence and inspires him to keep going.

"I think he can inspire people to do kind and selfless things to help others who are in need, so I am just really proud of him and what he does."