More than £2 million to be spent on installing new pipes in an area of Wolverhampton

Severn Trent

Severn Trent has announced the move which will see nine kilometres of pipes replaced over the Bantock Park area – with work starting up last month.

It is expected to take approximately seven months to complete with work starting on Hughes Avenue and will move from street to street across the area.

Catherine Webb, from Severn Trent, said: "We know it’s still a challenging time for many people right now, but making sure our customers have a reliable water supply is as vital now as it’s ever been. That’s why residents in Wolverhampton will see our teams working in the area to carry out these essential upgrades.

"The old pipes are up to 50 years old in places and are getting a bit leaky at times. Now is the right time to replace them with brand new pipes and by doing so, we think we’ll be saving the equivalent of 80,000 litres of water or 140,780 pints of beer a day.