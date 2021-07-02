Ducklings found dumped in plastic tub at Wolverhampton park

The ducklings were dumped at Fowlers Park, off Nine Elms Lane, in Wolverhampton

Officers from the RSPCA were alerted after a member of the public found the tiny ducklings at Fowlers Park, off Nine Elms Lane, on Saturday.

The ducklings were struggling in the mud flat near a pond at the park – and were lucky to be found as stormy weather hit the area.

RSPCA inspector Kate Parker raced to the scene and rescued the ducklings, before transferring them to Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock, Shropshire, who will now provide ongoing care for the birds.

Anyone with information about the abandonment has been urged to contact the RSPCA's inspectorate appeal line.

The charity has also urged the public never to abandon animals – and to always seek help, support or advice if they are struggling to provide care. Dumping ducklings could constitute an offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

Ms Parker said: "These poor ducklings were really lucky to be found – as they could have been in real trouble as stormy weather hit Wolverhampton over the weekend.

"They were found in a small plastic tub and were in sodden sawdust, having clearly been abandoned.

"It's so important people know it is never okay to abandon an animal – even ducks at a pond. These domestic ducklings would really have struggled; but fortunately are now in the safe care of our friends at Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock.

"If people are struggling to care for an animal, there is so much they can do to look for help - but abandonments are never the answer. Treating an animal like that can also constitute an offence under the Animal Welfare Act."