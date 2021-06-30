Wolverhampton pub could lose licence over Covid-19 breaches

The Rocket Pools Inn in Rocket Pool Drive, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Officers are calling on of Wolverhampton’s licensing sub committee committee to strip Rocket Pools Inn, on Rocket Pool Drive in Bradley, of its licence when it meets next week.

Evidence submitted by authority licensing officers and West Midlands Police states coronavirus regulations were breached on different occasions in August and December last year and again in April this year.

Alleged offences include overcrowding, failure to wear face masks, people drinking standing up, more than six people at a table and a failure to implement a number of prevention control measures.

Officers also said CCTV footage obtained from the premises showed a clear breach of the regulations and an inability to manage of challenge customers.

Charlotte Rose, the council environmental health Covid compliance officer, said: “There has been a flagrant disregard to uphold the licensing objectives, comply with conditions of licence, and ensure that the premises were Covid secure by continuing to flout the requirements set by law during the emergency period.

“Patrons were unnecessarily put at risk with a clear lack of management. I propose a revocation of the licence.”

Aimee Taylor, West Midlands Police licensing and regulatory officer, added: “The Premise License Holder has failed to comply with the conditions on their license and failed to ensure their premise is Covid Secure.

“From my experience dealing with this premises, it is clear that the Premise License Holder does not manage this premises to the standard West Midlands Police Licensing would expect.

“I do not believe the Premise License Holder has involvement in the running of this premise and therefore this causes concern. West Midlands Police fully support this application for a review.”

The call for a review of the licence has also been supported by the city’s public health department.