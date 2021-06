Thornton Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The man in his 30s was found at an address in Thornton Road on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to an address in Thornton Road, Wolverhampton, at around 1.50pm yesterday afternoon following the death of a man in his 30s.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious.