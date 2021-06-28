Wolverhampton MP to take on gruelling Dragon's Back Race in Wales to raise money for two charities

Stuart Anderson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West

Stuart Anderson will take on the Dragon's Back Race in September and will run the equivalent of one-and-a-half marathons a day.

The challenge is held over six days from September 6 with the runners starting at Conwy Castle and later finishing at Cardiff Castle.

The Wolverhampton South West MP – whose foot is partially paralysed due to a gunshot wound – is raising money for the Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation and the Elysium Memorial Foundation.

He said: "The Dragon’s Back Race is the world’s toughest mountain race. By taking part, I hope to not only prove to myself how far I have come in my personal journey but to raise funds for two fantastic charities that do so much to help others.

"The Wolves Foundation plays a huge role in the life of our city, encouraging more people to be fit and healthy. The Elysium Memorial will be a fitting project to those who have served our country with pride and dignity but – as I did – found it hard dealing with life events relating to service. Both of these charities remind us of the importance of community, and in ensuring that everybody is included."

Mr Anderson, a former British Army sniper, was told he would never walk again unaided – and his military career was over – after suffering a high-velocity gunshot would to his foot aged 17.

But he confounded experts and, despite his foot being partially paralysed, returned to full service with the army within a year – going straight on active duty in Northern Ireland and serving eight years in the Royal Green Jackets through three operational tours and a range of deployments.

The MP chose the Wolves Foundation after taking part in the Molineux Sleepout – an annual campaign to raise funds for charities in the area – along with the Elysium Memorial who are aiming to set up a memorial to remember veterans that have taken their own lives after their service. It is hoped the memorial will be based at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Mr Anderson, who has been building up his endurance for the race by jogging regularly through Smestow Valley, will be the first MP to undertake the challenge – with the race being extended to six days for the very first time as well.

Will Clowes, Head of The Wolves Foundation said: "We’re delighted to have Stuart’s support. Stuart is a fantastic advocate for our city. As a local charity, we champion the health and wellbeing of local people. Stuart’s inspirational story shows that anything is possible. We wish him all the very best."

Sergeant Edward Mackenzie,a veteran leading Elysium who has 24 years of service, added: "We are thrilled to have Stuart’s support. In undertaking the Dragon’s Back Race, Stuart is raising further awareness of the struggle of veterans suffering from mental health issues. His fundraising will take us to the next step in our ambition to provide a place for contemplation and gathering for those affected by the loss of a friend or loved one through suicide after service."