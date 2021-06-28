Covid-19 vaccine bus to stop at two areas in Wolverhampton to boost uptake

The vaccine bus will be at All Saints Community Centre, off All Saints Road, between 2pm and 7pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will then move to Thorne Avenue, off Showell Circus, on Thursday from 1pm to 6pm and on Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 6pm.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Rising infection rates and the dominance of the more infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 meant that Government’s planned easing of coronavirus restrictions this month was paused.

"This gives more people time to have their vaccine before social restrictions are lifted, so we are using the bus to take vaccinations to where they are most needed, to give protection to as many people as possible, who may otherwise be at risk from serious illness caused by the virus.

"All Saints and Low Hill will be the third and fourth stops for the vaccine bus as it travels to areas of the city with the most vulnerable people or lower vaccine uptake rates. Anyone in the area can come along and get their life-saving vaccinations, without having to make an appointment first; just turn up."

The latest figures show there were 100.2 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in Wolverhampton over the seven days to June 25. That means 263 people in the city tested positive for the virus in that seven day period – though the true number of new cases will likely be higher.

Dr Kam Ahmed, Wolverhampton GP and Covid Vaccination Programme Lead said, “The bus has already visited Blakenhalll and Bilston and I’ve seen a really positive uptake by local people.

“Residents of Low Hill and surrounding areas, I encourage you to take up the offer of your first dose, or your second dose if your first one was over eight weeks ago.”