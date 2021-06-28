Appeal for help finding missing Wolverhampton teenager

West Midlands Police are looking for Shakira Raji, who has been missing since the morning of Monday, June 28 (Image by West Midlands Police)

Shakira Raji was last seen on Monday morning.

The 16-year-old from Wolverhampton is believed to have boarded a train from Wolverhampton to London.

Shakira is described as having long, black braided hair and was wearing dark clothing and carrying a black rucksack.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Shakira Raji?

"The 16-year-old from Wolverhampton has not been seen since this morning and we’re concerned for her.

"She’s got long black braided hair, was wearing dark clothing and had a black rucksack.

"We believe she may have caught a train from Wolverhampton to London and colleagues from British Transport Police are looking out for her too.