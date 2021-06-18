Wolverhampton MP tables bill to ban 'inhumane' glue traps as a method of pest control

Jane Stevenson MP speaking in the Commons

Jane Stevenson put forward The Glue Traps (Offences) Bill, which has been backed by the Government and RSPCA, to tackle the issue.

The traps can cause immense suffering to rodents – and other animals – who can remain alive for at least 24 hours after being captured.

Ms Stevenson, who represents Wolverhampton North East, said: "When pest control is needed, we have a responsibility to use the most humane methods in order to prevent unnecessary suffering. A rodent stuck in a glue trap will suffer a slow and painful death, which isn’t acceptable when other pest control methods are available.

"Glue traps don’t just capture rodents. Other animals injured or killed by these traps include pet cats, birds, owls, bats, fox cubs and hedgehogs. It is surely time to end the use of these inhumane and indiscriminate traps.

"I thank Animal Welfare Minister Lord Goldsmith for backing this important piece of legislation, which is part of the Government’s commitment to improve UK animal welfare standards after Brexit. I look forward to working with colleagues to get this ban on the statute books."

Pets and wildlife can also fall victim, with the RSPCA rescuing buzzards and cats from glue traps in the last year – with the animal charity reporting more than 200 animals being trapped over the last five years.

Animal Welfare Minister Lord Goldsmith said: "The UK already has some of the highest animal welfare standards in the world and as an independent nation we are now able to raise them even further. We are determined to do so, and are currently engaged in the biggest shake up of animal welfare laws for generations. Part of that involves supporting the banning of these appallingly cruel devices.

"Glue traps cause slow and unimaginably painful deaths and there is no way of preventing other types of animals being caught by them, so I am delighted we are able to back Jane Stevenson MP’s important Private Member’s Bill today. We will do all we can to help her get this new law onto the statute books."

Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA, said he was "absolutely delighted" to see the first step towards a ban of "torturous glue traps" and praised the MP on the issue.

He added: "We believe the public want to see traps like this banned and hope this bill progresses through parliament quickly so we can consign glue traps to the history books for good."