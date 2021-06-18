Repairs to faults on West Midlands Metro trams are 'progressing well'

A total of 21 trams in the region were pulled from service on June 11 after the vehicle manufacturer CAF identified cracks in the under-frame structure.

A reduced service resumed four days later with services only calling between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull Street only every 10 minutes.

Now West Midlands Metro has confirmed the service will operate to all stops from Sunday whilst repair works continue to progress on the other trams.

A spokesman for the service said: "West Midlands Metro will operate to all stops from Sunday – s 10 minute frequency will be in operation during the peak travel times and we will provide additional capacity where we experience increased demand. We will increase frequency of the service as soon as possible.

"Repairs to the faults identified on some of our trams are progressing well. Our engineering and maintenance team continues to work around the clock to ensure the remaining repairs are carried out as quickly as possible.

"The Metro team continues to work to ensure that we deliver a safe and reliable service that our customers can depend upon. We thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding."