Pride Month: Rainbow makeover for Wolverhampton hospital crossing

The newly-painted zebra crossing at New Cross Hospital

Rainbow colours have been added to the crossing outside New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton to show the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust’s (RWT) commitment to LGBT+ staff and patients.

The crossing, near to the entrance to the emergency department, was chosen as a highly visible location.

Alan Duffell, chief people officer at RWT, said: "It is great to have the LGBT+ rainbow added to our crossing in front of one of New Cross Hospital’s main entrances.

"It acts as a very powerful visible marker for us as a trust.

"We are committed to ensuring staff and patients are free from discrimination regardless of their gender or sexual orientation."

The trust is also encouraging staff to sign up for a rainbow badge in order to pledge to play an active part in showing openly that the trust offers open, non-judgemental and inclusive support and care for all.

Carl Marshall, interim chair of LGBT+ Employee Voice Group, said: "We hope that LGBT+ patients who see the badge and identify with it will feel assured, knowing we are supportive.

"If necessary, badge wearers will be able to offer contact details for a range of external support agencies."