Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's chief executive 'extremely' disappointed by delay to easing locldown

The Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton

The curtain had been set to rise at the Lichfield Street venue from July 4 – but only if the rules were lifted on June 21 by the Government.

It means the theatre, which has been closed for more than a year, has been forced to reschedule shows following the road map decision.

Adrian Jackson, chief executive and artistic director at the Grand Theatre, said: "We're extremely disappointed that the final stage of the road map has been delayed. However, as always, the health and safety of our patrons is of paramount importance to us.

"We're currently working with producers to reschedule the shows affected and ticket holders will be contacted as soon as possible. We would politely ask our customers to bear with us as we continue to work towards a safe reopening and thank everyone once again for the unwavering support."