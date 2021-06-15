Wolverhampton singer songwriter releases England Euros song

Ryan Evans has written his own football song

Ryan Evans, from Perton, has been asked to perform football songs at recent gigs so thought he would go one step further and write his own to appeal to the young fans.

He said: "I'm a singer songwriter, I've been doing it for 10 years I'm quite well known as I play gigs and shows all over the UK.

"I've done lots of different projects in the past and they've always been successful.

"Last Bank Holiday I was playing a show and I was talking to one guy after and he said you want to play some football songs when the Euros are playing and instantly in my head I thought I'd rather write an original one and that's quite a gamble.

"I wrote Drag the Flag of England (All Around the World), I was quite conscious to keep it current so it's all about the new team, it's for the youth.

"I released it on Saturday on my social media with a music video, it'll be going on my Youtube soon too - Ryan Evans Official.

"I've done a couple of radio interviews about it and have had messages off people to say they're having garden parties and they're adding my songs to their playlists.

"People seem to have really taken to it. It's something that I really wanted to do.