Roadworks on two main Wolverhampton roads within a mile cause misery for drivers

Roadworks have caused misery.

Four-way temporary traffic lights have caused long tailbacks at the busy junction connecting Tettenhall Road, Henwood Road and Lower Street since the latest work there started on Monday.

It has caused misery for motorists on the western side of the city, with temporary traffic lights also in place for gas works on nearby Compton Road West, near Compton Care - resulting on delays on both the main routes into and out of Wolverhampton for people coming from areas such as Compton, Wightwick and Perton.

Long waits have been reported on Henwood Road and Lower Street, where work is being carried out by the city council, as priority is given to traffic on the busy Tettenhall Road. Drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.

Gas company Cadent is carrying out the works on Compton Road West.

One furious motorist said a 15-minute journey had taken him nearly an hour and asked on Twitter why roadworks were being done on the roads at the same time "during term time". Another said it was "madness".

The temporary lights are due to remain in both locations until at least Friday.

Wendy Thompson, who leads the opposition Conservatives in the city and is a councillor for the Tettenhall Wightwick ward, said the delays were "dreadful" for drivers.

She said: "People feel frustrated, they are commuting and trying to get to work. It is so frustrating when alternative routes have also got roadworks and lengthy queues.

"Sometimes there are emergency roadworks and we understand that but there does seem to be a lack of planning in regard to this.

"What is worse is when people go past and there is no-one working at all."