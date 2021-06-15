Forget Nuno it's Bruno's bangers: Butcher's new tribute to Wolves boss

Butcher John Whitten champions the new Bruno sausages, named after the new Wolves manager

But after a bit of thought, Essington Farm owner Richard Simkin, 70, realised that he only needed to change two letters on the label to rename it Bruno's sausage.

Richard said: "We have decided to rename the sausage in honour of the new Wolves manager.

"We are based in a Wolves supporters area and many of our customers follow the club.

"Two or three years ago Wolverhampton Wanderers thrashed Manchester City causing a lot of excitement locally.

"We created a special sausage with black pudding and apricot to create the black and gold of the club's colours.

"We decided to call it Nuno's sausage and it has become one of our best-selling products in our repertoire of our own home-made sausages made from our own free-range pork.

"When Nuno decided to leave we were left wondering what to do because of the name.

"Then when Bruno Lage was appointed we realised that we only had to change two letters on the label.

"Now we have renamed it Bruno's sausage and we really would be highly delighted if he would care to come and sample what we have to offer.

"However, he probably has many other things on his mind at the moment.

"But, anytime he would like to come along we would be delighted to present him with some of the sausage."

Richard earlier this year launched the battle of the baskets and found blooming success by offering plants in the colours of local football clubs.