Watch used by Wolverhampton referee in 1974 World Cup final sold at auction in Birmingham

Jack Taylor. Photo: Fellows Auctioneers Jack Taylor's watch. Photo: Fellows Auctioneers Jack Taylor's watch in the box. Photo: Fellows Auctioneers

The Omega stopwatch was used by Jack Taylor during the highly-anticipated final between the Netherlands and West Germany.

The timepiece was used by Mr Taylor, who later lived in Shifnal, to award two penalties within the first 30 minutes of the match.

Now it has been auctioned off for £3,300 by Fellows Auctioneers in Birmingham, with the full price with fees costing £4,210.80.

Steven Yambo, senior watch specialist at Fellows Auctioneers, said: “It is a delight to auction such a precious and significant piece of footballing history. Jack Taylor was one of the most esteemed English referees who was involved in some huge football matches, although this was certainly the biggest.

"We received multiple bids from three different bidders on this lot and I am glad that the stopwatch was sought-after. It is in a very good, working condition for its age and the winning bidder has acquired an exquisite and historic item.”

The watch was used to award the first-ever penalty awarded in a World Cup final – two minutes in – and the fastest ever goal scored in the final after Johan Neeskens scored.

The stopwatch contained engravings including the official 1974 World Cup logo and Mr Taylor's initial. It was entered into auction by the referee's family, the auction firm said.

The 1974 World Cup final took place in Munich with West Germany emerging as winners in a 2-1 victory which saw Johan Cruyff, Gerd Müller, and Franz Beckenbauer all play.

After awarding a penalty to the Netherlands, before a German player had even touched the ball, Mr Taylor recalled Beckenbauer approached him and said: "Taylor, you’re an Englishman."

The referee, born and raised in Wolverhampton, can be seen using the stopwatch in various videos and images of the match. He is one of only three Englishmen to have refereed a World Cup final.

It is not known why Taylor was able to keep the stopwatch, although it is likely that he was gifted it by FIFA. The watch was given to his daughter Jayne Willis over 40 years ago and it has remained, untouched, in a cabinet since the 1980s.

The watch, which still works, came in its original Omega box – also containing the name of the referee – and measured 54mm in diameter, with a mechanical, hand-wound movement.

Mr Taylor took charge of more than 1,000 competitive matches over a 33-year career, including the 1966 FA Cup final and the 1971 European Cup final. In 2013 he became the first referee to be inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame, after previously being inducted into the FIFA Hall of Fame in 1999.