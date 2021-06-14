The Great Get Together event at Howell Road Allotments, Wolverhampton. The event was being held in memory of Jo Cox and aims to encourage communities from different cultures to get together. Food from different cultures was on offer for guests to try. Supporters including Cllr Beverley Momenabadi, Cllr Linda Leach, Cllr Steve Evans and MP Pat McFadden at the event. WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 12/06/21 .The Great Get Together event at Howell Road Allotments, Wolverhampton. The event is being held in memory of Jo Cox and aims to encourage communities from different cultures to get together. Food from different cultures was on offer for guests to try..West Midlands PCC Simon Foster, Gurbax Kaur from South Asian Mental Health Services, and Wolverhampton mayor Greg Brackenridge with some of the food on offer..

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi organised The Great Get Together event at Howell Road Allotments in Ettingshall.

It saw at least £370 raised for The Jo Cox Foundation which was set up in memory of the MP who was murdered in 2016.

Councillor Momenabadi, who represents the area, said: "The Great Get Together is about bringing communities together, and celebrating what we have in common.

"Every year we do something to to honour Jo Cox and raise money for the foundation and because of Covid restrictions, it had to be outside.

"There could only be 30 guests and so it made sense for it to be held at Howell Road Allotments because that place celebrates what people have in common.

"The allotment holders are all from different backgrounds and walks of life and they come together because of their love for fruit and vegetables."

The allotment holders were asked to cook something from the country where they were from for people to taste. Produce from the allotments were also sold to raise money.

Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Greg Brackenridge and Councillor Steve Evans both turned out for the event which also saw hook-a-duck and an egg and spoon race being held.

Councillor Momenabadi added it was important for a community event to be held after a family were racially abused in West Park. She added: "Tat kind of divisiveness is still around in our communities, so it's great to hold something and connect with people and show all the things we have in common.