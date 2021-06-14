Putting in big effort as supporters play 50 holes of golf to mark charity anniversary

Kerry Baugh, Steve Baugh, Peter Lane, and Good Shepherd senior key worker Tina Lane, all of Wolverhampton, at Penn Golf Club.

The charity is kicking off celebrations early to mark its 50 year association with Wolverhampton, which falls next year.

Supporters plan to mark "50 Years of Good" with a fundraising campaign this summer, and by taking part in events over a 50-day period until July 26.

The Brothers of the Good Shepherd first set up in Thornley Street in 1972 to help the homeless.

Since then the charity has evolved and now operates from Waterloo Road, although the Brothers remain heavily involved.

Tina Lane, a 46-year-old senior key worker, from Coseley, and other supporters decided to make their contribution to the fundraising campaign by playing 50 holes at Penn Golf Club.

She said: "The charity supports people with food provision, services and help for people with additional housing needs.

"Over the years the charity has reached out to thousands of individuals and families in crisis."

During the last financial year, 1,089 individuals accessed the charity for food and other support and a total of 26,720 hot meals were served.

Paul Berry, aged 46 and fundraising officer for the charity, said: "The Brothers first came to Wolverhampton in 1972.

"We have started celebrating 50 years a little early and hoping that various supporters will help raise £5,000 during the 50 day challenge.

"People can take part in cake sales or more strenuous events.

"Like many charities, we have lost out on income due to not being able to hold any events or fundraising activities during the pandemic, but remain heartened by how so many people have continued to support us with donations of either money or food.