New Bar Havana to open in Wolverhampton as city centre bids to bounce back

Bar Havana is set to open its doors in Wolverhampton city centre

Bar Havana will open up in the building formerly occupied by Rooflight solutions, next to the Dilshad Indian restaurant on Berry Street, Wolverhampton.

Bosses have applied to Wolverhampton Council for a licence to sell alcohol between the hours of 10am and 10pm.

They also want to play music at the venue between the same hours.

The property was bought in 2017 and last August planning permission was granted for it to change use from retail to a bar.

It is owned by Birmingham-based firm Bar Havana Ltd.

Bar Havana will be the latest bar to open its doors in the city centre as it bids to bounce back after being hit by Covid.

In April, Lupo Lounge – which is part of the Loungers Limited group – opened at the site of the former Topshop store on Dudley Street.

The dog-friendly restaurant initially served takeaway due to Covid guidelines before opening to indoor dining last month.

The former Canal Club has also had a new lease of life as Rodeos, a Wild West themed BBQ restaurant.

Meanwhile Wolverhampton Council has granted planning permission for a new development at the site of the old Revolution Bar on Princess Street.

It will now be transformed into a ground-floor restaurant, with a three-storey extension to the rear being turned into 20 flats.

Wolverhampton Council granted permission for the scheme on May 12, saying it will "create significant investment and a number of new homes at this important location".

It noted that the small size of the apartments had "raised some concerns about suitability".

However, it added: "This is a city centre location with smaller sized dwellings being typical. These types of

developments provide for a variety of occupants from different social and economic backgrounds, including student accommodation. On balance, the numerous positives of this development would outweigh any potential negative impacts in this instance, including around fear of crime."

As part of the scheme, developers have agreed to pay £62,445 in Section 106 cash towards the provision of affordable housing in the city.

Revolution Bar closed in 2013 after bosses reported a declining financial performance.

The pandemic period has seen a number of city centre stores, restaurants and venues close, including Next on Dudley Street.