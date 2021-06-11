Wolverhampton venue that hosted Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys to go under the hammer

By Peter MadeleyWolverhamptonPublished:

A popular city centre venue that has hosted bands including Arctic Monkeys and Coldplay is set to go under the hammer next month.

The old Little Civic is currently operating as Blossoms
The old Little Civic is currently operating as Blossoms

The Little Civic in Wolverhampton has been put up for sale after the building's owner moved out of the city to pursue other business interests.

The North Street venue, which was formerly run by Wolverhampton Council, was a top indie club for years and hosted hundreds of bands. It is currently run as Blossoms under tenancy.

Sean Westwood, who took over as landlord of the venue around five years ago, said there had already been plenty of interest.

"I've moved out of the area now and it's time to sell the Little Civic," said the 28-year-old, who is starting a new nightclub in Bristol later this year.

"I leave a lot of good memories there. It's been a great indie club in the city where plenty of bands have played over the years.

"It will be sad to see it go but it is time to move on."

The queue for Arctic Monkeys tickets at the Little Civic, Wolverhampton

The venue, which was formerly the Town Hall Tavern, closed in 2009, with the Little Civic moving to the Slade Rooms on Broad Street the following year.

It has operated under several names since, including Loose Lucee's and Numa Bar.

It was taken over by the city council in 1999 and hosted Coldplay in that year, followed by Kaiser Chiefs in 2004. Arctic Monkeys played there in 2005 before selling out the Civic Hall the following year.

It is due to go up for auction with Bond Wolfe on July 21.

Mr Westwood also sold the Dog & Doublet last year.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton entertainment
Entertainment
Business
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News