Wolverhampton residents get together for the Big Lunch

Neighbours and residents get together to take part in The Big Lunch, including (front) Tim Bolas and Liz Bolas, at Westland Avenue, Wolverhampton

They set up tables and chairs on their driveways and grass verges along Westland Avenue to enjoy nibbles and drinks and generally to chat and catch up on local news as part of the Big Lunch campaign.

Mother-of-two Liz Bolas, aged 57, said: "As part of the Eden Project's community programme neighbours are being encouraged to enjoy alfresco dining outside their own homes, to decorate them, and enjoy some games and a chat.

"As many as 15 families took part in the event and it was really good to see everyone having fun.

"We also collected two bucketfuls of food for The Well foodbank in Wolverhampton.

"The event was organised by Amy Majhu who set up a street Whatsapp group so that we could support each other during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

"The Big Lunch really did prove to be a fabulous event and it was a beautiful sunny day.

"People set up their table and chairs on their driveways and grass.

"They enjoyed being able to chat to neighbours and we also swapped seeds and plants for our vegetable patches.

"We celebrated VE Day last year and it was good to be able to enjoy another event this year.

"Now we are already ordering the bunting for a party to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June next year.