Driver run over by thief stealing his van now in stable condition

Police at the scene in Oxbarn Avenue, Wolverhampton

The 28-year-old man was hit after apparently seeing the vehicle being stolen as he made a delivery on Friday afternoon.

He was also reportedly dragged along Oxbarn Avenue, which links Trysull Road with Coalway Road in the Bradmore area of Wolverhampton, as he tried to stop the van from being driven away at around 1pm.

He was seriously injured and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in a life-threatening condition, with the Midlands Air Ambulance called to the scene.

On Monday a West Midlands Police spokesman confirmed the driver is now in a stable condition.

An air ambulance landed at Bradmore Recreation Ground before the driver was taken to hospital by road. Photo: Wilfred Randhawa

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information can contact us."

The van was later found in Wednesfield, around four miles away from where it was stolen, but still no arrests have been made. Police said it would be forensically examined.

Nearby residents explained what they witnesses.

One, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Express & Star: "I was sitting in my house when I heard a noise outside.

"I looked outside and saw this guy lying on the street, which was a shock.

"The police got here quickly and I saw him being taken away in the air ambulance."

The scene in Oxbarn Avenue, Bradmore, Wolverhampton, after a delivery driver was run over while trying to stop his van from being stolen

Another neighbour added: "It's frightening to think that could happen around here.

"I think it was a delivery driver who was making a delivery and someone tried to steal his van, from what I've heard.

"I hope the guy's ok."

