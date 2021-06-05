Baby bank helping families in Wolverhampton

Helping with the Baby Bank service, (left-right) Kechia Cherrington, Chrissy Gwenda, Karyne Tazi, and Maureen Smith, at The Women's and Families Resiurce Centre, Wolverhampton

The Women & Families Resource Centre officially opened 10 years ago to help support families through youth projects as well as befriending, counselling and through a food bank.

From February this year a baby bank has been run to provide essential items such as basinettes, cots, nappies, baby wipes and other items for families and single parents who face financial difficulties.

Maureen Smith, aged 48, from Wolverhampton, is manager of the Wolverhampton Baby Bank.

The mother-of-four has volunteered with the charity for more than three years and said that the Covid-19 pandemic had caused many families to rely on food banks and it was through this she realised that many mothers were in need of essential items for babies.

Maureen said: "The pandemic has caused a lot of families to face financial hardship.

"Some have lost jobs, others have been furloughed and through demand at the food bank we realised that many people were also in need of basic items for babies.

"I have seen an increase in demand and from people who would not necessarily have come to us for help.

"Covid-19 has put many people into financial difficulties.

"As a charity WFRC offers a wide range of services and helps many people through donations.

"People needing help from the Baby Bank can refer themselves or be put in touch by nurses or organisations.