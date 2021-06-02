Wolverhampton canalside development work could start this year

Artist impression of the proposed Union Mill development in Wolverhampton. PIC: JM Architects

A total of 366 new homes will be built on land off Lower Horseley Fields after Wolverhampton Council’s planning committee agreed to the principle of developer Placefirst’s scheme.

Office space and a unit for a shop or café will also form part of the development which involves the demolition of vacant properties as well as the conversion of historic buildings on the site.

There will also be improved pedestrian access to the canal towpath and environmental improvements.

A spokeswoman for Placefirst said they were still finalising matters including conditions and a Section 106 agreement, where the developer provides funding for the council to spend on local amenities, but added they aim to start construction later in the year.

She added the company worked with the council and other stakeholders such as Canal and River Trust and West Midlands Combined Authority, as well as holding an online public consultation ahead of submission.

At last week’s planning committee meeting, members welcomed the plans to transform the “disgusting” canalside area.

The scheme has also been hailed for the economic boost it will bring to the area and the wider city.

David Mawson, chief executive for Placefirst said: “We are thrilled to receive planning approval in principle for the commencement of this extensive, transformative development in Wolverhampton’s Canalside Quarter.

“This will be our first Midlands development and we are proud that it is situated on such a historic location where we can unearth the true potential of this brownfield area.

“The vision for this waterside development, like with all of our residential proposals, is more than to build new homes, but also to create a thriving community in the heart of the city centre, providing a real alternative to home ownership where people will love to live.

“We look forward to the commencement of the project and welcoming residents to the area.”

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for city eonomy, said: “The approval in principle of these plans bring the transformational Canalside vision a step closer to reality.

“They will deliver a nationally significant development that not only brings back into use a large parcel of brownfield land but also enables the city to take advantage of our fantastic waterways and the heritage that comes with it.

“The Placefirst scheme will also generate around 150 jobs and a boost our economic recovery from Covid-19.

“Urban living forms a critical part of how we are re-imagining our city centre and will help us meet the increasing demand for housing.