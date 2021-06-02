Meeting to be help to hear ideas about East Park

East Park, where councillors look to form a group to play a part in making the park great again. The unused paddling pool at the back and front Councillors Anwen Muston and Phil Page, and at the back are local residents, park users: Muhammad Virk, Farooq Ahmed, Neal St Hall, James Fox with Mylo, Karl Pinches

Councillors Anwen Muston and Phil Page are restarting the Friends and Park Watch groups and have arranged a public meeting to take place on Saturday to hear residents' views.

Councillor Muston said: "East Park has always been the poorer of the city, it was done to a budget.

"Whilst we talk about the north and south divide we need to talk about the east and west divide to make sure residents get a fair share of facilities.

"We're re-establishing the Friends group and they will help bring in more money.

"We also want to set up a Park Watch group which is important. We've had a lot of vandalism around there, the bandstand has been damaged.

"It's important we keep up surveillance, I've asked for CCTV.

"We also need to look at park activities. If we're going to have a bandstand let's use it.

"We're also looking at other ways to improve the park. Unless the residents back the councillors we won't get very far.

"We will have the public meeting on Saturday then the councillors have a meeting with council officers next week.

"It's not what we want as councillors, it's what you want as residents.

"It's a lovely park and it's under-utilised."