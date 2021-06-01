Tributes paid to popular Wolverhampton father and teacher after cancer death aged 52

Tony McGinn died at 52 after a three-year battle with bowel cancer

Tony McGinn died at his home in Wolverhampton on May 11 after battling bowel cancer for three years.

The death of the father of three has led to an outpouring of tributes, with his sister Sue Southall-Owen saying that more than 2,000 text messages of condolence had been sent to the family.

Mrs Southall-Owen said: "We've had messages from the heads of different schools in the city, teachers, solicitors and even a message from a commander in the navy.

"There's just been so many lovely messages from lots of people who have known him throughout his life."

Mr McGinn had been PE teacher at St Michael's Roman Catholic school in Penn in Wolverhampton for around 25 years, having previously worked at the Express and Star on the Sandwell advertising team.

Tributes have been paid to Tony McGinn from across Wolverhampton from teachers and parents of children he taught

Mrs Southall-Owen said her brother was a quiet man who adored his three sons Mickey, Shay and Brodey and was very much a people person.

She said: "My brother was a fabulous dancer, talented footballer and a devoted father and teacher and will be greatly missed.

"He went to Middlesex University and got his teaching degree and what always fascinated me about him was how he knew all walks of life of people and could relate to them.

"He was also a great golfer, a good footballer and fabulous dancer and was always there for underprivileged children and those who needed help.

"He was really well loved at St Michael's school and they had actually wanted to close the school for a day as a mark of respect for him, which really says a lot."

Mrs Southall-Owen said her brother used his love of sport to help train young children and help educate them in different areas and had even scouted for Wolves with some success.

She said: "A lot of parents have said to me that he helped their child to get into sports and had helped their child to get a grade six in their SATs at maths, because he was very good at maths.

"He loved helping underprivileged children and helping them reach their potential and he scouted for Wolves, with lads from deprived areas playing for the club.

"He was just a good, quiet and wonderful and man and will be much missed by his mother Elizabeth, his three sons and all of his brothers and sisters."

The funeral will take place on June 4 at St Michael's Roman Catholic church on Coalway Road in Wolverhampton, starting at 12.15pm, with the committal at Gornal Wood Crematorium.