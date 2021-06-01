City ready to welcome major snooker tournament

John Higgins will be one of the top 16 players in the world to take to the green baize at Aldersley Leisure Village

Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton will host the Cazoo Players Championship, marking the first time the village has held a major snooker event.

The venue has previously hosted the PDC Grand Slam of Darts and a host of big comedy events at the multi-purpose venue.

The world ranking event will run from February 7 to 13 in 2022 and will feature an elite field of the top 16 players on the 2021/22 one-year ranking list.

John Higgins won the title last season, playing some of the best snooker of his career as he beat Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-3 in the final, having come through a field of cue kings including Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson.

It’s the second of three events in the 2021/22 Cazoo Series and will receive extensive live television coverage on ITV.

Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for City Environment & Climate Change, Councillor Steve Evans, said: "We are absolutely delighted the World Snooker Tour has chosen Wolverhampton to stage one of its prestigious televised events.

"The successful staging of the Grand Slam of Darts and big-name comedy events at WV Active’s Aldersley Leisure Village showed what a great venue it is and now it will host some of snooker’s greats.

"This is all part of our overall five-year events strategy to bring the very best in art, music and sport to the city to boost the local economy, create new jobs and build an outstanding cultural reputation.

"2022 is set to be a huge year for events in Wolverhampton with the Cazoo Players Championship adding to British Art Show 9, Creation Day music festival, Commonwealth Games cycling time trial, and the reopening of the refurbished Civic Halls."