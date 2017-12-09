Wolverhampton council: Cost of railway station and Metro works goes up AGAIN

A total of £51.8m had been set aside for the Interchange project, but the figure has rocketed due to a number of ‘unexpected costs’.

Bosses stated the new figure would be around £75m, but a report to the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) said £81.8m was now needed to finish the project.

At a meeting yesterday (Friday) the WMCA agreed to give an additional £15m funding towards the scheme, bringing its total contribution to £50m.

It means cash-strapped Wolverhampton council still needs to find another £15m to complete the work.

The WMCA board, which includes the leaders of all of the Black Country authorities, has also demanded that Wolverhampton council’s project team produce a ‘lessons learnt’ report to explain the huge increase on the forecast costs.

The budget-busting council has presided over a succession of costly projects over the last two years.

The Civic halls revamp has more than doubled in cost and may never be completed, while the bill for moving the city’s markets has also doubled to around £5m.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street, said: “This project is about more than just creating a transport hub, where buses, trains, trams, cycling and walking come together and provide enhanced links to the new HS2 network.

“This is also about accelerating the regeneration of Wolverhampton City Centre, bringing jobs, opportunities and growth. Simply, this is one of the key gateways into the city, a city that deserves a world-class welcome.

“The WMCA recognises the vital role this project plays in the ongoing success story of Wolverhampton, which is why we were enthusiastic in supporting the application.

“It is important to note, however, that the cost of the project has increased since it was first proposed.

"The WMCA is determined to learn the lesson from this for future capital projects which we will be delivering across the region in the years to come.”

Wolverhampton council leader Roger Lawrence, said: "The people of Wolverhampton can look forward to seeing the emergence of a station befitting of their city."

Once complete the Interchange project will see a new tram stop outside the railway station.