£200 worth of Christmas trees taken in raid on Perton farm

They were taken from Bradshaws Christmas Trees, next to Bradshaws Farm Shop and Garden Centre in Wrottesley Park Road in Perton, near Wolverhampton.

Two thieves climbed into the field where the trees are, before cutting the mesh fencing and dragging the trees into the back of a white Transit van.

Three trees were stolen but the thieves appear to have fled before they were able to completely fill the van. Another five trees were dumped by the thieves at the site entrance.

The trees taken – two 6ft and one 7ft tree valued – are valued at more than £55 each.

Hundreds of families will descend on Bradshaws, which is traditionally one of the main sellers of Christmas trees in the region.

Business owner Edward Beard said: “It is devastating that someone would actually do this.

“We try and make our trees as affordable as we can and provide a great service to our customers. We are an honest, locally-run business, entering the busiest week of the year.” Mr Beard and his brother George have run their Christmas tree business for five years, while also owning the land at Bradshaws Farm Shop and another tree business in Worcestershire.

“Obviously this is the biggest time of the year for us.” he said. “We have around 700 trees in our field and have already managed to sell around 300. Now we are entering a key week for selling and this is exactly the type of thing we don’t need.

“Three won’t sound like much, but it’s the fact these missing are locally-grown stock, from an honest farm who have been serving our customers for years.

“We like to think we are well respected in the local community for selling quality home-grown products to our customers. This is devastating for us.”

This is the first time the business has experienced a theft from one of its fields and Mr Beard is desperate for anyone with information to come forward.

He can be contacted by calling 079006 82622.