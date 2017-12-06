Willard Wigan to receive honorary degree

Willard will be made an Honorary Doctor of Letters by the university next year.

The micro-artist, from Wolverhampton, crafts the world's smallest works of art and has been recognised n the Guinness Book of World Records.

His works include miniature versions of athlete Usain Bolt and cartoon characters Pinocchio and Cinderella.

The sculptor, who will receive the degree at a ceremony in January, was awarded an MBE for services to art in 2007.

Last month he was recognised as one of the Black Country's 100 Masters.

Willard's work has also featured in global advertising campaigns for ANZ Bank, Australia and in 2012, Willard was commissioned to replicate the Coronation Crown in celebration of HRH Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee.

The delivered artwork is now housed at Buckingham Palace.