New campaign to protect pub and club-goers from sexual violence launched

The 'Ask for Angela' campaign is being launched as part of a project by City of Wolverhampton Council, West Midlands Police and Pub Watch Wolverhampton.

Wolverhampton is one of only a handful of areas running this new initiative, which encourages people who feel they are not in a safe situation when they are on a night out to go to the bar and "Ask for Angela".

Once they say this phrase to a member of staff, they will be given support to get themselves out of the situation they are in.

This means that women or men who find themselves feeling unsafe, in danger or at risk will be given a means of getting out of the scenario they find themselves in.

The project follows a high profile national campaign which was launched by the Metropolitan Police in March this year following a successful launch by Lincolnshire County Council.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the project "hopes to reduce sexual violence and vulnerability by providing customers at venues with a non-descript phrase they can use to gain assistance from staff."

The phrase will signal that the individual would like to be separated from the company of someone with whom they feel unsafe due to that person’s actions, words or behaviour.

Councillor Mike Hardacre, Labour councillor for Park ward and member of the adults and safety city scrutiny panel, said: "I welcome any initiative that enables both men and women to go out and enjoy themselves in safety. I would encourage all city venues to sign up."

The initiative will be launched tomorrow from 10am at Yates, based in Queen Square in the city centre before being rolled out to participating venues.