Prospects low for disadvantaged youngsters

The Social Mobility Commission's latest report into inequality in Britain found the local authority is in the bottom half of England's 324 local authorities for social mobility.

They were ranked to assess the life chances of youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds, defining them as those on free school meals.

Wolverhampton came number 243, with the top 10 places going to London boroughs. The watchdog analysed children from nursery right up to university, and found there is huge variation in prospects for babies born into disadvantaged families depending on where they grow up.

The study found that 51 per cent of five-year-olds eligible for free school meals achieve a 'good level of development' by the time they are ready to start primary school.

But just 37 per cent of those pupils go on to achieve the expected level in reading, writing and maths by age 11.

Of those youngsters, 73 per cent go to a secondary school with a good or outstanding Ofsted rating.

Those who finished school at 18, 33 per cent achieved two or more A-levels, or equivalent qualifications, and 23 per cent go on to university.

However not all the youngsters are able to find a job, or go on to further studies.

At least one in every eight children who was eligible for free school meals is not in education, employment or training by the age of 17.

The report found that the worst performing areas for social mobility are no longer inner city areas, but remote rural and coastal areas, and former industrial areas.