Royal Hospital: Plans submitted for interior revamp of iconic Wolverhampton building

An application has been submitted to Wolverhampton council for internal 'remedial works' to the Grade II building's basement and ground floors.

They would be carried out ahead of a £25 million transformation on the site to include 53 apartments inside the old building and a further 115 homes to be built on land at the rear.

The site is owned by Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) and Cushman & Wakefield have been employed as planning consultants.

Mark Jackson, Partner at Cushman & Wakefield, said: "It is the intention for Homes England to undertake these remedial works as a priority in advance of the wider regeneration proposals.

"Consequently, this application is submitted separately in order to allow for an earlier determination."

The former bus depot site in front of the hospital is also being developed by the HCA and will accommodate 146 new homes.