Perfect send-off for Larry as popular trucker drives M6 one last time

So it seemed a perfect send-off for Larry Clayton for his coffin to be taken on the motorway, one last time.

The dying wish of Mr Clayton who died aged 74 from cancer, was carried out by his loving family on Friday.

A lorry picked up the coffin of Mr Clayton, known as‘Fat Larry’, from his home in Willenhall, before taking it on the motorway and then to Bushbury Crematorium.

Larry Clayton's funeral at Bushbury Crematorium

His daughter Lisa Dixon, aged 33, said: “He was the kindest, most happiest man you could know, and so friendly.”

She added: “The idea of taking the coffin on the M6 was his idea.

"He wanted it to be fun, not a depressing service.

Advertising

"He asked people to clap when the coffin was brought in to the chapel. And the songs were upbeat.”

Always Look On The Bright Side of Life was the opening song, followed by You Will Never Walk Alone and then Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye.

Larry arrives at the crematorium after final drive on the M6 People attending the funeral at Bushbury Crematorium The coffin was a unique tribute to the popular trucker Larry's personalised coffin The former trucker arrives by lorry at Bushbury Crematorium Larry's coffin featured a personal message The truck which delivered Mr. Clayton's coffin to Bushbury Crematorium Larry's coffin arriving by lorry at Bushbury Crematorium Larry's coffin Larry Clayton

A wake was then held at Mr Clayton’s local, Short Heath Liberal Club, where a game of bingo was also played – his favourite game.

Advertising

Mrs Dixon, who has three children, said: “We think he had cancer for a long time, but kept it to himself as not to worry us.

"When I asked him why he did not take chemotherapy, he said ‘when you think about it, I’ve had a cracking life’.”

Mr Clayton was born in Wolverhampton and attended Graiseley School before leaving to become a butcher’s boy.

He also worked as a farm labourer in Kidderminster and as a tyre tester at Goodyear before becoming a driver.

He retired 10 years ago. He was married to Jackie since 1987.