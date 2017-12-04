Hundreds of hampers for vulnerable in city

Wolverhampton charity The Haven launched its Christmas hamper appeal earlier this year with more than 60 people making donations.

Donations have ranged from toiletries, toys, clothing, food and gifts for the people that the charity supports.

Now, the charity wants to thank all those that made the appeal a success as the hampers are distributed today (Mon, Dec 4).

The Haven supports women and dependent children up to the age of 16 who are vulnerable to domestic violence, homelessness and abuse.

The charity runs a total of six refuges across the city of Wolverhampton. It supports up to 63 women and 100 children at any one time.

Caroline Lockley, spokeswoman for the appeal said: "I started a hamper appeal last year where my friends and family donated items for hampers to deliver to the Haven in December.

"It was a great success and we managed to make 54 Christmas hampers.

"This year I decided to make a group on Facebook called Haven Hamper Christmas Appeal 2017, and to date we have had over 65 people donate various items including chocolates, sweets, toys, gift sets and other gorgeous items.

"The response has been amazing, and the sense of everyone coming together as a community to help spread some Christmas joy to others that are not as fortunate as ourselves. We are hoping to make hundreds of hampers this year to deliver to the Haven head office on Monday, December 4."

The donations have come in from friends, family and friends of friends that have seen the hamper appeal promoted on Facebook.

Caroline added: "It has been so emotional to see just how amazing people can be. I have absolutely loved organising the appeal this year and cannot wait to build the hampers and spread the joy."