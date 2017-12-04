Former pub should be developed say nearby residents

The former Woodbine pub based on Wood Lane, Bushbury, Wolverhampton, was closed in 2013.

Since then, plans were put forward to the city council to transform it into a hand car wash or housing, but they both fell through.

The unsecured site has also faced issues of fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour, according to councillors.

Now residents want answers as to what will happen to the site which has been branded an eyesore.

Councillor Dan Warren, Labour Councillor for Bushbury North said: “Owners have now complied with the community protection notice. The last time I heard anything they were discussing with planning turning it into shops.

“It still looks a mess but nothing against the law.

"I share residents' frustration. I think residents would welcome the site becoming tasteful apartments or something of that nature.

"The council has done all it can to secure the site. The development of it is up to the owners because it is private property."

Councillors had previously lobbied Wolverhampton council for 16 months to pursue the owners of the pub to remove all fly-tipping from the site and secure it properly.

The council invoked a community protection notice, or CPN, on the land in April 2016 which called for all fly-tipping to be removed and the site to be secured.

Since being secured, the building has been left to fall into disrepair according to residents who now want something done.

Nearby resident Neil Radders said: “At least it won’t be another car wash.

“It’s a shame really that it’s still an eyesore left to wrack and ruin.”

Resident Sally Brindley said: “Looks more like dumping ground right mess.”

Some residents were also concerned about the fencing of the site.

Louise Clive said: “People are slowly pinching the fencing from the pub.”